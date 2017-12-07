Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Patrolling crease Thursday
Rask will be in the blue paint for Thursday's matchup with Arizona, Mike Loftus of The Patriot Ledger reports.
Since backup netminder Anton Khudobin was given a run of four consecutive starts last month, Rask has really turned his play around. In his four appearances since then, the 2014 Vezina Trophy winner is 2-1-0 with a 1.70 GAA and .937 save percentage, though he still owns season-long marks of a 2.62 GAA and .906 save percentage to go along with a 5-8-2 record. Thursday, Rask will be taking on an Arizona team that's won just one of their past five games and scores the second-fewest amount of goals per game (2.40) in the league.
