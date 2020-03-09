Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Patrolling crease Tuesday
Rask will guard the net versus the Flyers on the road Tuesday, Mike Loftus of The Patriot Ledger reports.
Rask was shelled by the Lightning his last time out to the tune of four goals allowed on 24 shots (.833 save percentage). The netminder has already reached the 25-win mark for the seventh straight year but may not get enough starts down the stretch to get to 30. With Rask going Tuesday, coach Bruce Cassidy will give Thursday's road start against Buffalo to Jaroslav Halak.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.