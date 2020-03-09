Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Patrolling crease Tuesday

Rask will guard the net versus the Flyers on the road Tuesday, Mike Loftus of The Patriot Ledger reports.

Rask was shelled by the Lightning his last time out to the tune of four goals allowed on 24 shots (.833 save percentage). The netminder has already reached the 25-win mark for the seventh straight year but may not get enough starts down the stretch to get to 30. With Rask going Tuesday, coach Bruce Cassidy will give Thursday's road start against Buffalo to Jaroslav Halak.