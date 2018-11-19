Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Patrolling crease Wednesday

Rask will be in goal on the road versus the Red Wings on Wednesday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Rask has appeared in just one of the Bruins previous five outings -- an overtime defeat to Dallas in which he made 36 of a possible 37 saves -- and will likely need to play his way back into the starting job at this point. If he can hold Detroit to one goal or fewer it would go a long way to improving his chances of earning back the crease.