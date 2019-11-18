Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Pegged for Tuesday's tilt

Rask will protect the road net in Tuesday's matchup against the Devils, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Following a fiery start, Rask's performance has tapered off with a 2-2-1 record and .896 save percentage in November. The veteran netminder built himself enough of a cushion to still rank fourth with a season-long .927 save percentage, and he'll look to get right against the lowly Devils, who are placed 28th with 2.58 goals per game.