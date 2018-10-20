Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Penciled in against Canucks

Rask is slated to take on the Cancuks in the visitor's net Saturday night, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Rask has been a mixed bag so far, as he's compiled a 2-2-0 record, albeit with a 4.08 GAA and .875 save percentage. His latest win included 32 saves against a Detroit team that had been ravaged by injuries on the blue line. The Finn will now face a Canucks squad that ranks fourth in shooting percentage (12.8) but only 17th in scoring (3.29 goals per game) and 30th in shots attempted per game (25.6).

More News
Our Latest Stories