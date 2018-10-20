Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Penciled in against Canucks
Rask is slated to take on the Cancuks in the visitor's net Saturday night, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
Rask has been a mixed bag so far, as he's compiled a 2-2-0 record, albeit with a 4.08 GAA and .875 save percentage. His latest win included 32 saves against a Detroit team that had been ravaged by injuries on the blue line. The Finn will now face a Canucks squad that ranks fourth in shooting percentage (12.8) but only 17th in scoring (3.29 goals per game) and 30th in shots attempted per game (25.6).
