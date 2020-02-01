Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Picking up where he left off

Rask allowed one goal on 38 shots in a 2-1 victory over the Jets on Friday.

The 32-year-old was rather hot heading into the All-Star break, and he was excellent in the first game out of it. Rask has been great all season, but in his last seven games, he is 5-0-1 with a .943 save percentage. He is 18-4-6 with a 2.23 GAA and .927 save percentage in 29 games this season.