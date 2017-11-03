Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Picks up first win since Opening Night
Rask saved 28 of 29 shots during Thursday's 2-1 win over Vegas.
The veteran had taken the loss in each of his past five games and posted a disappointing .896 save percentage and 2.91 GAA during the winless drought. Rask also missed time with a concussion between wins, so it's been a disastrous start to the season. The upcoming schedule is far from favorable, too. Boston has consecutive home games against Washington and Minnesota before facing the Rangers on the road, and then the Bruins have a home-and-home set with Toronto.
