Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Picks up home win
Rask stopped 19 of 21 shots in the 3-2 win Wednesday against the Lightning.
In his second start back from injury, Rask got his fourth win of the season. The 30-year-old looked a bit shaky in the second period after the Bruins jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but this win is, at the very least, a step in the right direction. He may not be back to being an elite goaltender just yet, but he should start the majority of the Bruins' remaining games as they try to separate themselves from the pack in the Eastern Conference.
