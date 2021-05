Rask stopped 16 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders.

The veteran netminder didn't see a lot of volume, but he did enough to help the Bruins clinch the No. 3 seed in the East Division and a first-round matchup with the Capitals. Rask has a 15-5-2 record, a 2.28 GAA and a .913 save percentage on the season, but Boston will likely put someone else between the pipes Tuesday for the regular-season finale -- a playoff preview against Washington.