Rask stopped 22 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

The Bruins came back from a 3-1 deficit over the last 11:19 of the third period to force overtime, and Patrice Bergeron scored the game-winner 31 seconds into the extra frame. Rask earned his fourth win in six appearances Wednesday. The Finn also has a 2.57 GAA and an .888 save percentage this season. Rask has already been confirmed to start Friday's rematch with the Flyers, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports, so fantasy managers will want the star goalie in their lineups.