Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Picks up win No. 20
Rask turned aside 29 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.
The veteran netminder has won five straight starts and hasn't taken a regulation loss since Dec. 12. Rask's hot streak has boosted his record to 20-4-6, and he carries a stellar 2.15 GAA and .930 save percentage on the season.
