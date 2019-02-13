Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Plenty of offensive support in win
Rask steered away 23 of 26 shots in Tuesday's win over the Blackhawks.
Rask allowed an ugly opening goal. Alex DeBrincat shot the puck through two defenders, and Rask clearly didn't see it all the way in as it dribbled in behind him. He was strong the rest of the way, however, and the Bruins added six goals of offensive support to make his life easier. Rask now has an 18-8-4 record this season.
