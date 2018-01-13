Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Plugging pucks Saturday

Rask will defend the net from host Montreal on Saturday evening, Fluto Shinzawa of The Boston Globe reports.

The Habs are separated from the Western Conference-leading Lightning by 15 points in the standings, but former Bruins coach Claude Julien has that team trending in the right direction with wins in its last two outings. Rask, who has dominate teams within the Atlantic Division to the tune of a 5-1-0 record, 1.51 GAA, .944 save percentage and one shutout, will see Montreal for the first time this campaign,