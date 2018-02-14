Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Posts 28-save win

Rask saved 28 of 30 shots during Tuesday's 5-2 win over Calgary.

The win improves Rask to a 23-9-4 record with a .924 save percentage and 2.11 GAA for the campaign, and at this stage of the game, there's no reason to get cute with the veteran Finn's opponents. He's locked in as a rare matchup-proof option and offers a high-floor, high-ceiling profile that few netminders in the league can match.