Rask (undisclosed) took the ice for Monday's practice session.

Rask was expected to be available against the Lightning on Wednesday, so his return to practice fits well with that timeline. After Jaroslav Halak was shelled to the tune of four goals in Sunday's round-robin matchup with the Flyers, Rask figures to get the start as long as he is fully fit, though the team may not officially name a starter until closer to puck drop.