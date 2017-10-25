Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Progressing in recovery
Rask (concussion) will have his status for Thursday's contest against San Jose determined the morning before the game.
The Finnish netminder practiced for the second consecutive day Wednesday, an encouraging sign for the B's and fantasy owners alike. If Rask's cleared Thursday, expect him to start in goal against the Sharks, but if not, Anton Khudobin will likely tend the twine.
More News
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Could return Thursday•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Making progress, but probably won't start Thursday•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Remains sidelined•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Receives concussion diagnosis•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Ruled out entirely for Thursday's contest•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Leaves practice after collision•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...