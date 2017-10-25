Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Progressing in recovery

Rask (concussion) will have his status for Thursday's contest against San Jose determined the morning before the game.

The Finnish netminder practiced for the second consecutive day Wednesday, an encouraging sign for the B's and fantasy owners alike. If Rask's cleared Thursday, expect him to start in goal against the Sharks, but if not, Anton Khudobin will likely tend the twine.

