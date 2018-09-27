Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Projected to start Saturday

Rask (illness) didn't end up playing in Tuesday's road game versus the Flyers, but Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said he's expected to start against them Saturday.

The Bruins went with Dan Vladar as a sub for Rask on Tuesday and then handed the reins to Jaroslav Halak in Wednesday's clash with Detroit to complete a back-to-back set. Rask owns a tidy .969 save percentage and correspondingly minuscule 0.94 GAA through two preseason contests.