Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Projected Wednesday starter
Rask is projected to start Wednesday's home game against the Canadiens.
It looks like the Bruins will roll with Rask in the first leg of back-to-back games, with the team facing the Islanders on the road Thursday. Anton Khudobin is presumably a candidate to start that contest. Assuming he's confirmed as Wednesday's starter, Rask will enter the assignment in the midst of a career-long streak of logging points in 14 straight starts, dating back to November 29. In that span, Rask has compiled a record of 12-0-2.
