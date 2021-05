Rask will start Monday's game against the Islanders, coach Bruce Cassidy announced Sunday, Eric Russo of NHL.com reports.

Rask gave up five goals on just 23 shots to the Rangers on Saturday but will look to bounce back in what figures to be a more defensively oriented tilt against the Islanders on Monday. With Jeremy Swayman ticketed to take Tuesday's season finale against Washington, Monday will be Rask's last opportunity to build some momentum ahead of the playoffs.