Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Protecting home net Saturday
Rask has been named Saturday's home starter against the Sabres, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Rask is the hottest goaltender in the league right now, as he's rattled off eight straight victories with immaculate supporting ratios (1.61 GAA and .942 save percentage) to boot. The Sabres looked impressive in Thursday's 4-3 home win over the islanders, but the team's minus-54 goal differential is egregious and more symbolic of how its season has gone.
