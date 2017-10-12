Play

Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Pulled against Colorado

Rask gave up four goals on 26 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche on Wednesday. He was pulled after 40 minutes.

Rask's nightmare start to the season continues. He's given up at least three goals in all three games he's started this year. To make matters worse, two of those starts were against Colorado, who scored the fewest goals in the NHL last season.

