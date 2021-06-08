Rask (undisclosed) was pulled after allowing four goals on 16 shots through two periods in Monday's Game 5 loss against the Islanders, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Jeremy Swayman entered the game in relief of Rask to begin the third, but after the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy mentioned that Rask was "not 100 percent". It's unclear what he's dealing with but it appears to be a minor injury as the 34-year-old still managed to start the contest. His status for Game 6 in New York on Wednesday is up in the air at the moment.