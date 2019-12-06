Play

Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Rare loss

Rask made 37 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago on Thursday.

Jonathan Toews (a.k.a. Captain Clutch) barrelled in on a breakaway. He got Rask moving laterally and -- you guessed it -- that five-hole opened right up. Rask remains one of the NHL's elite twinetenders. He can't win every time.

