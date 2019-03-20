Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Rarely tested while blanking Isles

Rask stopped all 13 shots he faced in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.

The Bruins dominated this game for 60 minutes, leaving Rask with little to do in his own end en route to his fourth shutout of the season -- all of which have come since the calendar flipped to 2019. With Boston still looking to lock up home ice in the first round of the playoffs, expect the 32-year-old to continue seeing the majority of the starts down the stretch.