Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Readying for Leafs

Rask will command the crease against the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Saturday.

The Bruins have already conquered the Maple Leafs twice this season, but it was actually backup netminder Jaroslav Halak solving the Buds each time. Still, Rask pitched his first shutout of the season Tuesday against the Wild, and that means the Finn should be brimming with confidence as he prepares to face a team boasting the league's second-best offense by means of averaging 3.63 goals per game.