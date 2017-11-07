Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Receives away start Wednesday
Rask will patrol the goal for Wednesday's road contest against the Rangers.
Rask has managed to pull two wins out of his last three starts despite some less than stellar performances -- the Finn has allowed three goals in each of the last two games despite facing exactly 27 shots in each. The span represents a microcosm of Rask's season, as his defense has not allowed more than 32 shots on goal in any single game that the goalie has started this season. He'll have to get it together against a New York squad that has scored five goals or more in three of its last four contests.
