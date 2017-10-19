Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Receives concussion diagnosis
Rask was diagnosed with a concussion Friday.
The Vezina Trophy-winning netminder suffered the injury after teammate Anders Bjork crashed in to him during Wednesday's practice and had already been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with Vancouver. Recovery from concussions varies from player-to-player, making it difficult to forecast when Rask may be able to get back to game action, though the Bruins should provide updates of Rask's progress as they occur. Expect Boston to heavily rely on veteran backup Anton Khudobin while Rask is sidelined.
