Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Receives Thursday's starting nod

Rask will tend the twine for Thursday's preseason contest with Philadelphia, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Thursday will be the first game-action that Rask has seen this preseason, having sat out the team's first two tilts. The 2014 Vezina Trophy winner won't be eased into action, either, with head coach Bruce Cassidy announcing that Rask will play the entire 60 minutes. Philadelphia brought a relatively strong lineup to compete in Thursday's game, so expect Rask to get a good workload.