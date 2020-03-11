Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Records fifth shutout
Rask stopped 36 shots to post his fifth shutout in a 2-0 victory over the Flyers on Tuesday.
It took a rather incredible performance from Rask to end Philadelphia's nine-game winning streak. Rask stopped 29 shots at even strength, five on the power play and then two in short-handed situations. This was his second shutout in the last four games, which has propelled Rask to a league-leading 2.12 GAA. He is also 26-8-6 with a .929 save percentage this season.
