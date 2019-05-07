Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Records first shutout of postseason

Rask stopped 39 shots in a 3-0 shutout victory against the Blue Jackets in Game 6. With this win, the Bruins are headed to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The veteran netminder saved his best for last, as he recorded his first shutout of the postseason to eliminate the Blue Jackets. Task was outstanding in this series, posting a .948 save percentage against the Blue Jackets. He is 8-5 with a 2.02 GAA and .938 save percentage this postseason.