Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Rejoins team at practice

Rask (personal) was back with the team at Tuesday's practice session following his leave of absence, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Rask could struggle to earn minutes with how well Jaroslav Halak has played this season (a 6-1-2 record with a 1.77 GAA). The Bruins do have a back-to-back Friday and Saturday against the Stars and Coyotes, respectively, so look for Rask to see action in one of those contests, though he could also feature versus Colorado on Wednesday.