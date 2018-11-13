Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Rejoins team at practice
Rask (personal) was back with the team at Tuesday's practice session following his leave of absence, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Rask could struggle to earn minutes with how well Jaroslav Halak has played this season (a 6-1-2 record with a 1.77 GAA). The Bruins do have a back-to-back Friday and Saturday against the Stars and Coyotes, respectively, so look for Rask to see action in one of those contests, though he could also feature versus Colorado on Wednesday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...