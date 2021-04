Rask (upper body) won't play Thursday night against the Penguins, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Daniel Vladar will be backed up by Jaroslav Halak on Thursday and looking ahead, it doesn't seem likely that we'll see Rask -- who's thought to be nursing a back issue -- start again before the beginning of next week, when the Bruins play back-to-back games Monday and Tuesday.