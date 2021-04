Coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed that Rask, who had been dealing with an upper-body injury, will start Thursday night's game against the Islanders.

This was the expected outcome, but it hinged on Rask -- who last suited up March 25 -- avoiding any setbacks leading up to Thursday. Assuming he comes out of his first start back without any issues, expect the Bruins' top goalie to draw his next turn Sunday afternoon against the Capitals.