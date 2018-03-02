Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Rides offense to win over defending champs

Rask made 22 saves in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Penguins.

Rask was the beneficiary of a brilliant performance from the team in front of him, as Boston raced out to an 8-3 lead through two periods along with a 28-15 edge in shots. This wasn't his best performance, but things turned out pretty well for Rask considering he was beaten three times in the opening frame.