Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Rings up fourth win in row

Rask made 32 saves in a 5-4 overtime win over the Wild on Saturday.

It's his fourth consecutive win. Rask is on a roll, without much relief from his back up. The Bruins have been careful with his playing time, so watch for them to rest him even with a streak intact.

