Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Ruled out entirely for Thursday's contest

Rask (undisclosed) will not be available for Thursday night's home game versus the Canucks.

Boston's top tender won't be available in any capacity after needing to be helped off practice ice Wednesday following a collision with teammate Anders Bjork. Expect the B's to make reevaluating him a priority, but in the meantime, Anton Khudobin reportedly will draw the next start with Zane McIntyre serving as the backup.