Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Runs win streak to six games
Rask stopped 28 of 29 shots during Sunday's 3-1 home win over the Canadiens.
Rask has reeled off six consecutive wins while keeping opponents to two or fewer goals in five of those six contests. Following Sunday's win, his season record moved to 13-2-2. The Hurricanes pay Boston a visit Tuesday, and the Bruins have yet to announce who will start in goal, but Rask could be in line for a rest considering Bruce Cassidy has elected to rotate his goalies quite often this season.
