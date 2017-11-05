Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Saddled with loss Saturday

Rask turned aside 24 of 27 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

The Finnish netminder is being relied upon more heavily with key players like David Krejci (back), David Backes (illness), and Adam McQuaid (leg) on the shelf, but could not backstop Boston to a win. His 2.65 GAA and .907 save percentage are certainly not what fantasy owners have been accustomed to over the last few seasons, but Rask gets a heavy workload and should improve those totals, so keep rolling with him.