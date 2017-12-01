Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Saturday start on tap
Rask is slated to start Saturday's road game against the Flyers.
While Rask will get the nod in net Saturday, Anton Khudobin is in line to start Monday's game against the Predators in Nashville. Rask's play this season has been uneven, but he's coming off an encouraging 19-save effort in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Lightning and will be working behind a resilient Boston squad that has navigated through its share of injuries of late, en route to winning five of six games since Nov. 16.
