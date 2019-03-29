Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Saturday start on tap

Rask will start Saturday afternoon's home game against the Panthers.

With Rask getting the nod against Florida on Saturday, Jaroslav Halak will get a turn in net Sunday in Detroit. Rask will thus look to get back on the winning track after a so-so 23-save effort in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Lightning. The Panthers are coming off a 5-2 win over Ottawa on Thursday, but prior to that, they had lost three straight by a combined tally of 20-9. Saturday's start will be the 43rd of the season for Rask, who the Bruins have made a point of not overusing this season, with the long haul in mind. Meanwhile, Halak has earned 35 starts to date.