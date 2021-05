Rask will start Saturday afternoon's game against the Rangers, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

After Thursday, look for Rask to get one more regular-season start, Monday night against the Islanders. Then once the playoffs commence, he'll log the bulk of the action in net for the Bruins, backed up by Jeremy Swayman and Jaroslav Halak. Rask has won his last three turns, while allowing three goals in that span.