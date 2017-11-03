Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Saturday start on tap

Rask will start Saturday's game against the Capitals.

Rask, who stopped 28 of 29 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over Vegas, will look to build off that solid performance Saturday against a Washington team that has been up-and-down of late, en route to compiling a 6-6-1 record overall. While the defensive effort in front of Rask on Thursday was encouraging, the Bruins continue to battle through injuries up front, notably to David Backes (illness), David Krejci (back) and Ryan Spooner (groin), a situation that has forced the team to mix and match at the center position.