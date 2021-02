Rask will start Saturday night's game against the Islanders, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Meanwhile, Jaroslav Halak will take the net in Friday night's game against the Rangers, while the 9-1-2 Bruins' next scheduled tilt after that will arrive on Feb 18 versus New Jersey. Rask has won all three of his starts in February, including a strong 33-save effort in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.