Per NHL Public Relations on Monday, Rask and the Bruins' game against the Devils on Feb. 15 has been postponed.

The Bruins' next game is Wednesday against the Rangers, and they have three more games on the schedule until Feb. 15. Rask has been up and down this season, and he ultimately has produced an .898 save percentage and a 2.36 GAA. However, the 33-year-old has received ample offensive support, translating into a 5-1-1 record.