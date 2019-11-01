Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Seeking fourth straight win

Rask will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home matchup with the Senators, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Rask has been fantastic this season, posting a 6-0-1 record while maintaining an impressive 1.42 GAA and .951 save percentage through his first seven starts. The 32-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling in a favorable home matchup with a Senators squad that's 0-3-1 on the road this year.