Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Seeking fourth straight win
Rask will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home matchup with the Senators, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
Rask has been fantastic this season, posting a 6-0-1 record while maintaining an impressive 1.42 GAA and .951 save percentage through his first seven starts. The 32-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling in a favorable home matchup with a Senators squad that's 0-3-1 on the road this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.