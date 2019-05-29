Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Seeking ninth straight win
Rask will guard the cage in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Blues in Boston, NHL.com's Tom Gulitti reports.
Rask wasn't tested much in Game 1, turning aside 18 of 20 shots, but he did enough to help his team earn an eighth straight win and a 1-0 series lead. The Finnish netminder will look to stay sharp and ensure the Bruins maintain home-ice advantage in the series by picking up his 14th victory of the playoffs.
