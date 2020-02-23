Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Sees red light often
Rask gave up six goals on 27 shots in Saturday's 9-3 loss to the Canucks.
Rask was initially allowed to stay in the game after the sixth goal, but Jaroslav Halak relieved the Finn later in the third period. The loss will go to Rask, who dropped to 23-6-6 with his worst game of the year. The 32-year-old has a 2.17 GAA and a .928 save percentage in 36 starts this year. His personal three-game winning streak ended with the brutal outing, but he'll likely get a chance at redemption in the near future.
