Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Series returns to Boston

Rask is slated to start Wednesday's home game against Tampa Bay.

With the Bruins' second-round playoff series versus the Lightning even at one game apiece, it's unsurprising that coach Bruce Cassidy's only potential lineup change in Game 3 is swapping fourth-line winger Tim Schaller out for Tommy Wingels. Though Rask allowed a couple of unconventional goals over the first two contests played in Tampa Bay, he has been capable overall, stopping 61 of 66 shots on goal. He remains locked in as Boston's playoff starter, backed up by Anton Khudobin.