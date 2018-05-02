Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Series returns to Boston
Rask is slated to start Wednesday's home game against Tampa Bay.
With the Bruins' second-round playoff series versus the Lightning even at one game apiece, it's unsurprising that coach Bruce Cassidy's only potential lineup change in Game 3 is swapping fourth-line winger Tim Schaller out for Tommy Wingels. Though Rask allowed a couple of unconventional goals over the first two contests played in Tampa Bay, he has been capable overall, stopping 61 of 66 shots on goal. He remains locked in as Boston's playoff starter, backed up by Anton Khudobin.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...