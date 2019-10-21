Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Set for 500th game Tuesday

Rask will start Tuesday's home game against the Maple Leafs, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

This will be Rask's 500th career game. The veteran netminder will look to stay undefeated in regulation, as he has a .946 save percentage, 1.72 GAA and 3-0-1 record so far. The Maple Leafs will be on the second half of back-to-back games -- they play the Blue Jackets on Monday -- and Rask will benefit from John Tavares (finger) sitting out.