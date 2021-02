Rask will tend the road goal in Sunday's matchup against the Rangers, Dakota Randall of NESN reports.

Rask will draw the start against New York for the second time in three days, as he stopped just 28 of 34 shots in Friday's 6-2 loss. The Finn has been outstanding otherwise, racking up a 7-3-1 record to go along with a 2.87 GAA and .892 save percentage in 11 appearances. Rask will get a solid matchup against a Rangers offense that ranks 24th in the league in goals per game this season (2.67).